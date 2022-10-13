Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,208 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.09. 3,912,562 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.15.

