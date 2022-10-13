Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $3.30 Million in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned 0.44% of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Menlo Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,342,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 86.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 30,139 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,926,000.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Performance

URNM traded up $1.93 on Thursday, hitting $65.78. The company had a trading volume of 27,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,655. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $104.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.36.

