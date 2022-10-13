Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,576 shares of company stock worth $120,470,572 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.7 %

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $412.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.59.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $5.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $330.09. 59,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,475,380. The company has a 50 day moving average of $313.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.87 and a fifty-two week high of $341.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $313.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.