Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,407 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $11,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FPE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.42. 82,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,794. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $20.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.82.

