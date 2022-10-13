Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSIE. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $159,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

GSIE stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.18. 28,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,740. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $36.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.94.

