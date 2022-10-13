Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 100.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,346,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,998,000 after acquiring an additional 22,750,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,749,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517,798 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,874.6% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,496,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383,401 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,733,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,950,000 after buying an additional 1,170,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $21,925,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPTL traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $28.89. 219,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,331,201. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.08. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.