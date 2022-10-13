Avestar Capital LLC Sells 3,410 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Avestar Capital LLC cut its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,808,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,484,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,669,000 after buying an additional 702,499 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,228.3% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 568,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,687,000 after buying an additional 525,721 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 706,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,181,000 after buying an additional 431,952 shares during the period. Finally, DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,418,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKK opened at $36.12 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $125.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day moving average of $46.18.

