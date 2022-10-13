Avestar Capital LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $305,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 43.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 46,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 14,083 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7,988.5% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,182,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,320 shares during the period.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of COLD stock opened at $23.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.78. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $33.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.83, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $729.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,466.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on COLD shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.