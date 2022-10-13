Avestar Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Caesarstone were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 14.4% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,527,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,587,000 after acquiring an additional 317,584 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,922,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,221,000 after acquiring an additional 15,522 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 17.4% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 644,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after acquiring an additional 95,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 471,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 6.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 354,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 21,431 shares in the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $315.77 million, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.58. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $13.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.61.

Caesarstone ( NASDAQ:CSTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $180.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.40 million. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 2.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caesarstone Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Caesarstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Caesarstone’s payout ratio is presently 142.86%.

CSTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Caesarstone to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caesarstone in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets.

