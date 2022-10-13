Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 64.52% from the stock’s current price.

AVTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen lowered shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen lowered shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Avantor to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.57.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Price Performance

NYSE AVTR traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $19.45. The company had a trading volume of 53,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,147,007. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Avantor has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $42.48.

Institutional Trading of Avantor

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. Avantor’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Avantor by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 509,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,458,000 after purchasing an additional 245,803 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,301,000. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.