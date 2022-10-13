Avalanche Price Reaches $15.54 on Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $4.61 billion and approximately $139.43 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $15.54 or 0.00081436 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00059652 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000528 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00016010 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00025796 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000335 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007548 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000251 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00008091 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 296,339,895 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Avalanche has a current supply of 404,229,626.49901325 with 296,334,563.83863753 in circulation. The last known price of Avalanche is 15.96633053 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 326 active market(s) with $144,590,125.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://avax.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

