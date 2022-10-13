AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target Cut to $152.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Guggenheim to $152.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus began coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens lifted their price target on AutoNation to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation Stock Up 0.2 %

AutoNation stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $104.78. 14,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,740. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.50. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $96.56 and a 1 year high of $135.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $5,075,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,714,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,588,387.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total transaction of $623,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,723,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,284,274. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $5,075,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,714,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,588,387.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,068,646 shares of company stock valued at $119,485,170. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoNation

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,046,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 15,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 1,758.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.