AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target Cut to $152.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Guggenheim to $152.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.07% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on AN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus began coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens lifted their price target on AutoNation to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.67.
AutoNation Stock Up 0.2 %
AutoNation stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $104.78. 14,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,740. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.50. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $96.56 and a 1 year high of $135.57.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $5,075,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,714,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,588,387.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total transaction of $623,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,723,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,284,274. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $5,075,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,714,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,588,387.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,068,646 shares of company stock valued at $119,485,170. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoNation
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,046,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 15,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 1,758.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.
About AutoNation
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AutoNation (AN)
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.