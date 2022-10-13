Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 2.7% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $6.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $230.12. The stock had a trading volume of 77,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,281. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $95.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.56.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,034 shares of company stock worth $25,514,241 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.85.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

