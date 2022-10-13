Austin Private Wealth LLC Sells 84 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Austin Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,828. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.27 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.75.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

