Austin Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,081 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at about $26,517,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,055,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,837,000 after purchasing an additional 607,315 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $410,000. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 56.1% during the second quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 817,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,045,000 after purchasing an additional 293,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $4,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IAU traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.66. 358,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,622,867. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.14. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $39.36.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

