Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $11.84 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,777 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.6% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $73,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 89,250.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.72. 16,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,671. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.91 and its 200 day moving average is $47.92. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.78 and a 52 week high of $54.82.

