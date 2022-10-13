Austin Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Austin Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,131 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,620,000 after acquiring an additional 53,854 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,554,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,034,605,000 after buying an additional 74,673 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,524,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $11.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $441.89. 77,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,693,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.58 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $504.40 and its 200-day moving average is $533.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

