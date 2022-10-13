Austin Private Wealth LLC Buys 70,870 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,870 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 7.7% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $34,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Mendel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,356,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 61,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after buying an additional 8,951 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 844,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,095,000 after buying an additional 133,938 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGU traded up $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $79.93. 64,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,453. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.77. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $78.92 and a 1 year high of $108.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

