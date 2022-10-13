Austin Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 124.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,375 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,417,532. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.65. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $64.15.

