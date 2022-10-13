Austin Private Wealth LLC Acquires 30,360 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,360 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 65,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 61,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 17,235 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,680,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,681. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average of $25.56. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $30.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

