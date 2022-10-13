AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA stock remained flat at $26.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $26.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average is $26.72.
About AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA
