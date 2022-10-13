Augur (REP) Price Tops $6.52 on Exchanges

Augur (REP) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 13th. Augur has a total market capitalization of $71.69 million and $9.12 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Augur token can now be purchased for about $6.52 or 0.00034675 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Augur has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,103.36 or 0.27574663 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010770 BTC.

About Augur

Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Augur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Augur (REP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Augur has a current supply of 11,000,000. The last known price of Augur is 6.95797426 USD and is up 1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $6,283,843.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.augur.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

