Augur Price Down 5.6% This Week (REP)

Augur (REP) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Augur token can now be purchased for about $6.67 or 0.00034343 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Augur has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Augur has a total market capitalization of $73.32 million and approximately $9.56 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Augur

Augur was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Augur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Augur (REP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Augur has a current supply of 11,000,000. The last known price of Augur is 6.95797426 USD and is up 1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $6,283,843.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.augur.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars.

