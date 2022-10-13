AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Lowered by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,046 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 117,090 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,347 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $104.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.



