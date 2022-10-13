AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,216,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,269,960. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.