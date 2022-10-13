AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. Barclays reduced their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Down 1.2 %

T stock opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.25. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in T. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 14.4% during the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.