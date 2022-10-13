Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 105 to SEK 100 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Atlas Copco in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a hold rating and a $141.10 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Atlas Copco from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlas Copco presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.74.

Atlas Copco Stock Down 0.4 %

ATLKY stock opened at $9.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average of $11.97. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.87.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 16.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

