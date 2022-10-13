Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) PT Lowered to $94.00 at Citigroup

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Atkore from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of ATKR opened at $86.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.62. Atkore has a 1-year low of $70.50 and a 1-year high of $123.53.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Atkore had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 90.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 3,577.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 684.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 706.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

