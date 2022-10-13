Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.71.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.93. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $51.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 111.20% and a negative net margin of 344.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $29,937.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,589 shares in the company, valued at $995,848.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 14,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $74,622.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,726.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $29,937.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,848.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,300 shares of company stock worth $142,556. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 343.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $112,000.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.