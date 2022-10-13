Aston Martin Lagonda Global’s (AML) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.17) target price on the stock.

AML has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.20) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,430 ($17.28) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Down 4.1 %

LON:AML opened at GBX 90.44 ($1.09) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 319.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 544.08. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52-week low of GBX 86.22 ($1.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,890 ($22.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.81, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of £340.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.