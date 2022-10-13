Astar (ASTR) Price Hits $0.0350 on Major Exchanges

Astar (ASTR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Astar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Astar has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. Astar has a market capitalization of $54.39 million and $2.20 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Astar Profile

Astar launched on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official website is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a cryptocurrency . Astar has a current supply of 7,000,000,000 with 3,623,031,475 in circulation. The last known price of Astar is 0.03542073 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,541,295.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://astar.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars.

