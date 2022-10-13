AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.85

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.85 and last traded at $17.22, with a volume of 315 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

AssetMark Financial Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average of $19.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial ( NYSE:AMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $151.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 49,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 22,438 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in AssetMark Financial by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AssetMark Financial by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in AssetMark Financial by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,346,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,044,000 after acquiring an additional 105,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its position in AssetMark Financial by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 102,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 21,080 shares during the last quarter. 26.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

Further Reading

