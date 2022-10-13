AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (NYSE:AMK)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of AssetMark Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for AssetMark Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

AssetMark Financial Price Performance

AssetMark Financial stock opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average is $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.96. AssetMark Financial has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $29.54.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $151.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AssetMark Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

