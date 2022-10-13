Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 6,100 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 826,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $51,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,709,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,235,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,159 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,970,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,446,374,000 after purchasing an additional 601,690 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,942,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820,228 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.31.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.95. 168,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,798,931. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.53. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

