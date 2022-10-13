Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 10,263 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,263 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for 0.6% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $129,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.4% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

NYSE LLY traded down $2.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $321.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $313.70 and a 200 day moving average of $309.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $341.70.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total value of $5,760,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,966,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,595,892,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 360,576 shares of company stock worth $120,470,572. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $412.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.59.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.