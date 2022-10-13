Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $48.78 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $48,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $453.31.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LMT traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $400.03. 13,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,833. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $419.21 and a 200-day moving average of $427.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.03. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 64.81%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

