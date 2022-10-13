Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,086,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,351 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $84,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $36,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,839,642. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $139.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.53, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.70.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

