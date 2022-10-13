Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 920,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,661 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.42% of iShares MBS ETF worth $89,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.20. 49,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,299. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $90.26 and a 52-week high of $108.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.198 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

