Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,509 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $63,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in S&P Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in S&P Global by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in S&P Global by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its stake in S&P Global by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE:SPGI traded down $5.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $285.75. The stock had a trading volume of 61,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,776. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $350.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $291.06 and a one year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SPGI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on S&P Global to $386.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on S&P Global from $417.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.13.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

