Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 23,565 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 513,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,565 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of International Business Machines worth $72,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In related news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $117.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,634,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.07 and its 200-day moving average is $132.37. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $144.94. The company has a market capitalization of $106.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.30.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

