Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 2,299 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 799,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Philip Morris International worth $78,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 22,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.06. The company had a trading volume of 37,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,993,889. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.79. The firm has a market cap of $131.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 87.29%.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

