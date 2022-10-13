Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,879 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $45,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 600.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total transaction of $2,938,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,216,626.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.6 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.35.

TMUS stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.17. The company had a trading volume of 104,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,236,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $165.75 billion, a PE ratio of 97.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.54 and a 200 day moving average of $135.45. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $148.04.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.