Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AZPN. KeyCorp raised their target price on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Aspen Technology from $182.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $226.00.

Aspen Technology Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $244.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 65.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $135.48 and a 12-month high of $263.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.35.

Insider Transactions at Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.17 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 31.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $901,711.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,611.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 20.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Aspen Technology by 23.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 288,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,950,000 after purchasing an additional 53,990 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $454,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 59.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 66.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspen Technology

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

