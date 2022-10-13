Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth $453,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth $2,910,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth $1,664,000. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZPN. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.00.

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $901,711.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,611.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $244.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.48 and a 52 week high of $263.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.35.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

