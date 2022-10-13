Ashford Advisors LLC Purchases 183,101 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Ashford Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 675,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,101 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises about 12.0% of Ashford Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ashford Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $34,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 175.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 239,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,982,000 after buying an additional 6,645 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $226,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDX traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,165. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $47.75 and a 52-week high of $60.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.94.

