Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,834 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,834 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,932,000 after purchasing an additional 337,048 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in PayPal by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,283,000 after buying an additional 307,481 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,066,000 after buying an additional 121,831 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in PayPal by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $382,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.60.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded down $2.66 on Thursday, reaching $81.15. The stock had a trading volume of 180,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,222,312. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $273.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.52. The company has a market cap of $93.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

