Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 339 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 125.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.80. 36,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,935,417. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.53 and a 200 day moving average of $136.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a 1 year low of $107.08 and a 1 year high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other 3M news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of 3M from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.27.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

