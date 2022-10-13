Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 210 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 1.4% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $18,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Accenture by 230.6% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ACN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.26.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE ACN traded down $3.22 on Thursday, reaching $246.85. 14,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,483,346. The firm has a market cap of $156.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $286.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.98. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $249.93 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 36.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.