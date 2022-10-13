Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Purchases 460 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Enbridge by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.68. 64,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,790,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.13. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.57 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENB. US Capital Advisors lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.09.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

