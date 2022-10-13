Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Purchases 4,233 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $11,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.31.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.91. 69,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,491,162. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.66 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.24. The firm has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.70%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,166,167 shares of company stock valued at $86,885,039. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

